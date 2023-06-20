World Music Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Music Day 2023: World Music Day traces its roots back to France in 1982 when it was first observed.

World Music Day, which is also known as Fete de la Musique, is an annual day to celebrate music around the world. It is celebrated on June 21 of every year. It is dedicated to promoting the art of music and encouraging participation among people. The day emphasizes the diversity of musical expression around the world. This day encompasses all musical genres, including classical, hip-hop, and even jazz.

World Music Day was first observed in France in 1982. To celebrate this day, the credit for initiating was done by Maurice Fleuret, a prominent French composer. With Jack Lang, the French Minister of Culture at the particular time, Fleuret introduced the Fete de la Musique in Paris on Summer Solstice.

1. Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.

2. If music wakes you up, makes you think, heals you… then, I guess the music is working.

3. Music is the universal language of mankind.

4. Sending you warm wishes on World Music Day. May you find inspiration, joy, and a deep appreciation for the universal language of music

5. Let the music be your guide, your solace, and your inspiration. Celebrate the universal language of melodies on World Music Day.

6. On this special day, let the rhythm of music bring peace, happiness, and unity to the world. Happy World Music Day.

7. Music acts like a magic key, to which the most tightly closed heart opens. Happy World Music Day.

8. Music touches us emotionally, where words alone can’t. Happy World Music Day.

