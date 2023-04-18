World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, and fascinating heritage walks to experience in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : MINISTRY OF STEEL World Heritage Day 2023

World Heritage Day 2023: Also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, this day is an annual observance held on April 18th to raise awareness about the importance of cultural heritage. The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the preservation and conservation of the world’s precious sites and it also honours history and diversity. The idea of world heritage day was presented on 18 April 1982 in Tunisia to The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) during a conference. Later, it was approved by the UNESCO General Conference in its 22nd session in November 1983.

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme

The World Heritage Day 2023 theme is "Heritage Changes". The sole reason for this day is to be grateful to the people like geographers, archaeologists, architects, engineers, civil engineers, and artists for working hard to preserve the world’s heritage for the future generation and value our monuments. India is extremely rich in heritage, culture, nature, and history.

Fascinating heritage walks to experience in Delhi

Delhi offers an exciting interaction between ancient, medieval and modern. Its monuments are the most evident traces of the past-- spanning a period of almost a thousand years. One can count anywhere between 8 to 15 sites where a new city was built: Anangpur and Lal Kot in the early medieval period; Tughlaqabad and Kotla by the Sultanate rulers; the Mughal capital of Shahjahanabad and most recently, New Delhi, built by the British. Their monumental ruins include forts and palaces, tombs, shrines for gods and mystics, rest houses, stepwells, memorials, bazaars and many are part of the lived environments of local communities.

1- Delhi Food Walks (Old Delhi Breakfast and Dinner food walks)- Aloo Poori, Dahi Bhalle, Chole Bhature to roasted chicken, mutton and flavourful kebabs from the night food walk. Try the melt in the mouth street food- chaat, golgappe, tikka, kebab, Afghani pulao, rabri, paranthe and jalebi for a satisfying food experience.

2- Delhi’s Fourth City Jahanpanah-- Explore the rather neglected Adilabad- a fort on the south of Tughlaqabad with two gateways and chambers for grain and courtyard is the only remain; the Begaumpur mosque- with an unusual three arched passageway entry and madrasa bastion; Bijay Mandal- with its unusual architecture in rubble masonry, debatable for its functionality and finally the rather left out Khirki Masjid.

3- 1857, The Ridge Trail - The 1857 Mutiny Trail is an incredibly moving experience, particularly when experienced under the morning light or the setting sun. The summer of 1857 shook the nation and its colonial rulers so violently that it led to a broad restructuring of the nation, which was soon to be passed into English hands.

4- The Shah Jahan Tour -- It gives an exhilarating glimpse into the life and times of the great Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan and the 1,500-acre expanse of his capital - Shahjahanabad

5- Masterji Kee Haveli - The beauty of the Old Havelis in Chandni Chowk lies in the crumbling state as they are in. Take out some time, to admire the elaborate arcades, colossal doors, which take you back to a long bygone era.

Read More Lifestyle News