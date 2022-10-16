World Food Day 2022: History, Theme and Significance of this occasion and how you can participate

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Food Day 2022: Know all about the occasion

World Food Day 2022: October 16 is observed as World Food Day across the globe. This occasion has been earmarked to highlight the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food. With the additional burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, global food security has taken a hit. The Day is led by The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Conflict, climate change, rising prices and international tensions also lead to food insecurity and World Food Day looks to take up the challenge to make nutritious food accessible to all.

World Food Day 2022: History of the occasion

This day was established to mark the anniversary of FAO in 1945. Dr Pal Romany, former Hungarian minister of agriculture and food, proposed World Food Day in November 1979. Since then, World Food Day is observed in more than 150 countries worldwide. It is aimed at increasing around food and while making sure affordable and nutritious food is available to one and all.

World Food Day 2022: Theme this year

The theme of World Food Day 2002 is 'Leave No One Behind'. 2022 finds us with an ongoing pandemic, conflicts, a climate that won’t stop warming, rising prices and international tensions. This is affecting global food security. We need to build a sustainable world where everyone, everywhere has regular access to enough nutritious food. No one should be left behind.

World Food Day 2022: Significance of the occasion

The aim of the occasion is multi faceted.

-- Building a more sustainable world with good food for everyone.

-- As a global community, we each have a role to play in bringing forward those left behind by making our agrifood systems more inclusive and sustainable.

-- Promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

-- Many awareness initiatives are also held to educate people about malnutrition and obesity, both of which cause major health consequences.

How can you be part of World Food Day 2022?

By making sure that no one around you must go without a proper and nutritious meal is one way you can wipe out hunger and participate in World Food Day. Students and members of the community can participate in various events and educate people about food and nutrition.

