Women's Day 2023: Songs that celebrate the essence of women empowerment

Women's Day 2023: On March 8th, we celebrate International Women's Day by honouring ourselves as women. Being a woman has many advantages, particularly in the patriarchal society we now inhabit. It's a day to be proud of our glory, courage, individuality, and ferocity. It's a day to rejoice in our lives and to feel confident as a woman. Women are fighters who have been battling the evils of misogyny and oppression for ages, but they do so elegantly and with a high head. Here is a specially curated playlist of lovely Hindi songs that will make you feel proud to be a lady and give you uplift.

Patakha Guddi

The song is from the film Highway. It was sung by Sultana and Jyoti Nooran. It's a beautiful song that manages to be both powerful and calming at the same time. The song honours women's freedom in a lovely, spiritual, and uplifting way.

Jugni

The song is from Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. It was sung by Amit Trivedi. The song inspires optimism for every woman's individual liberty. Growing into your own identity and appreciating your own worth are the two major themes of the song.

Girls Like To Swing

The song is from Dil Dhadakne Do. It is sung by singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The song portrays women and their aspirations in a really realistic manner. This song is ideal for any situation in which a woman wishes to celebrate her life.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

The song is from Angrezi Medium. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar. You'll want to get up and groove after listening to this upbeat song. It's a lovely song about womanhood and the thrill of independence.

Bekhauff

The song is from Aamir Khan's show, Satyamev Jayate. It is sung by singer Sona Mohapatra. It's a lovely song that talks beautifully of women's courage, which maintains their energy even in times of difficulty.

