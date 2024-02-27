When is World NGO Day 2024? Know date, history, theme and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE World NGO Day 2024: Date, history, significance and more

World NGO Day is an annual event celebrated on February 27th to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) around the world. From tackling poverty and environmental concerns to advocating for human rights and promoting sustainable development, NGOs wear many hats, making a significant impact across diverse fields. World NGO Day is an opportunity to not only acknowledge their dedication but also to learn about their efforts, explore ways to support their causes and be inspired by their unwavering commitment to positive change. Whether you've always been passionate about social good or are just starting to explore your options, World NGO Day offers a chance to make a difference, big or small, and become part of something larger than yourself.

World NGO Day 2024: History

The concept of World NGO Day was first proposed by the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in 2010. Initially, it was celebrated only in nations participating in the forum. However, in 2014, with the support of organisations like the United Nations and the European Union, the day gained global recognition and is now observed in over 89 countries across six continents.

World NGO Day 2024: Theme

The 2024 theme for World NGO Day focuses on "Building a Sustainable Future: The Role of NGOs in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

World NGO Day 2024: Significance

World NGO Day holds immense significance as it celebrates the crucial role of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in addressing global challenges and promoting positive change. It provides a platform to recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of NGOs in advancing social justice, human rights, environmental sustainability, healthcare, education, and more. This day highlights the power of collective action and civic engagement in creating a better world for everyone. By raising awareness and mobilising support, World NGO Day fosters collaboration between NGOs, governments, businesses, and communities to achieve common goals and build a more equitable and sustainable future for all.