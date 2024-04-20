When is Mahavir Jayanti 2024? Know date, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date, history and more

Mahavir Jayanti, a revered festival in Jainism, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara and the founder of Jainism. Observed with profound devotion by millions of Jains worldwide, Mahavir Jayanti holds a special place in the hearts of followers of this ancient faith. In 2024, this auspicious occasion falls on April 21st, inviting believers to engage in prayers, reflection, and communal celebrations. It serves as a time for spiritual renewal and reaffirmation of core values

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Date

Mahavir Jayanti falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Jain calendar, which usually corresponds to March or April in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on Sunday, April 21st.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: History

Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BCE in Vaishali, an ancient city in present-day Bihar, India. His birth name was Vardhamana, and he was born into the royal family of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. At the age of 30, he renounced his princely status and embarked on a spiritual quest, seeking enlightenment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

After years of intense meditation and ascetic practices, Mahavir attained Kevala Jnana, or omniscience, at the age of 42. He spent the rest of his life preaching his philosophy and guiding people towards spiritual enlightenment. His teachings formed the foundation of Jainism, emphasising the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigraha (non-attachment), and Anekantavada (the doctrine of non-absolutism).

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Significance

Mahavir Jayanti serves as a reminder of Lord Mahavir's teachings and his exemplary life, inspiring Jains to follow the path of righteousness and compassion. It is a time for self-reflection, introspection, and renewal of spiritual vows. The festival also promotes unity and harmony among communities, fostering a sense of goodwill and brotherhood.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024: Celebrations

On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains wake up early and begin the day with prayers and meditation. Special rituals are performed at Jain temples, including the Abhisheka (ritual bath) of Lord Mahavir's idol and recitation of his teachings from sacred texts. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, and sweets as offerings to the deity.

On Mahavir Jayanti, there are religious processions called rath yatra and Jain temples are adorned with flags. Additionally, donations are made to help the poor and needy, as well as to contribute towards the protection of animals from being slaughtered.