When is Lalita Jayanti 2024? Know date, puja tithi, significance and more

Lalita Jayanti, a festival dedicated to the worship of Mata Lalita, falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Magha month in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be observed on Saturday, February 24th, 2024. Devotees across India celebrate this auspicious occasion with devotion and fervour, seeking blessings and grace from the Divine Mother.

Lalita Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings

Lalita Jayanti 2024 Date: February 24, 2024

Lalita Jayanti tithi begins: 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Lalita Jayanti tithi ends: 05:59 PM on February 24, 2024

Lalita Jayanti 2024: Who is Goddess Lalita?

Goddess Lalita, also known as Tripura Sundari or Rajarajeshwari, is a revered deity in Hinduism, particularly within the Shakta tradition. Lalita Jayanti celebrates her divine birth. She is depicted as the embodiment of beauty, grace, and divine energy. As the supreme goddess, Lalita symbolises love, compassion, and harmony. Devotees believe that worshipping her brings spiritual upliftment, prosperity, and fulfilment of desires. Lalita's iconography often portrays her adorned with various ornaments and seated on a lotus, radiating a sense of serenity and transcendence.

Lalita Jayanti 2024: Significance

Mata Lalita is considered one of the ten Mahavidyas, representing the ultimate power and wisdom of the Divine. Lalita Jayanti commemorates her birth and is believed to be an especially powerful day to connect with her divine energy. Devotees believe that sincere prayers and offerings on this day can bring blessings of prosperity, happiness, good health, and spiritual liberation.

Lalita Jayanti 2024: Rituals