When is International Women's Day 2024? Know theme, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE When is International Women's Day 2024?

International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global event dedicated to honoring the achievements of women and advocating for gender equality. This auspicious day offers an opportunity for individuals and communities worldwide to come together to know the progress made toward gender equality and to address the ongoing challenges that women face. By recognising the importance of this day and actively working towards positive change, we can help build a brighter future for women and girls everywhere. On this International Women's Day 2024, know the date, theme, history, significance, and how to celebrate the day.

International Women's Day 2024: Theme

Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated with a specific theme that reflects current global issues and challenges faced by women. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is ‘Invest in women: Accelerate progress’.

International Women's Day: History

The roots of International Women's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when women around the world began to demand better working conditions, voting rights, and an end to discrimination. The first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911, with rallies and events held in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland, where women demanded the right to vote, hold public office, and end gender discrimination in the workplace.

Over the years, International Women's Day has evolved into a global celebration of women's achievements and a call to action for gender equality. It has become a day to recognise the contributions of women to society, to raise awareness about women's rights issues, and to inspire individuals and communities to take action to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

International Women's Day: Significance

International Women's Day holds great significance as it provides an opportunity to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. It serves as a reminder of the progress that has been made towards gender equality, while also highlighting the work that still needs to be done to address systemic barriers and discrimination that women continue to face.

This day is not only a celebration but also a call to action. It is a time to reflect on the challenges that women encounter, such as gender-based violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, and limited economic opportunities, and to work towards solutions that promote gender equality and empower women and girls.

International Women's Day 2024: Celebration

International Women's Day 2024 presents an opportunity for individuals and organizations to celebrate the achievements of women from all walks of life and to renew their commitment to advancing gender equality. From grassroots activism to large-scale events, there are countless ways to get involved and make a difference on International Women's Day.

Whether it's through organising marches and rallies, hosting panel discussions and workshops, or simply taking the time to recognise and appreciate the women in our lives, everyone can play a role in promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls. By coming together in solidarity and support, we can create a more just and equitable world for future generations.

ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2024: Tips for balancing personal and professional life as female entrepreneur