Valentine's Day 2023: 7 romantic ideas to celebrate day of love if you are in long-distance relationship

When Valentine's Day rolls around, it's easy to feel a little down in the dumps if you can't go out for a candlelit dinner or on a romantic date with your main squeeze. But if you're in a long-distance relationship and plan to celebrate without your partner by your side this Valentine's Day, you're far from the only one. it’s a difficult day to be away from your partner no matter what, but it doesn’t have to be a day that you dread. In fact, if you put in the effort to make it extra special with your partner, it can be a day that you really look forward to.

So whether your V-Day vibe is enjoying a glass of wine and chatting over FaceTime or spicing things up a bit in the bedroom, we are sharing six ways you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in a long-distance relationship.

1. Start a countdown for your reunion

There isn’t anything much sweeter than having a constant reminder of when you’ll finally be back together. Download a countdown app for free, and you can customize everything about it, including having the countdown on your home screen.

2. Take a virtual vacation

You may not have the money to book an in-person vacation, so pick a fun destination on your bucket list to explore virtually as a pair. Qantas launched a cool virtual reality app to explore Australia, so take a peek if you’ve always wanted to take a trip Down Under.

3. Curate a special playlist

Mixtapes worked to woo in high school, and a custom Spotify playlist can do the same thing today. Curate a selection of your partner’s faves, some that remind you of your relationship, and a few new tracks you want them to listen to.

4. Send a care package

Send your partner a special something in the mail for no particular reason other than to let them know how much you care. Pack up a box of their favorite things or items that remind you of them and ship it off to them.

5. Create a shared digital photo album

Thanks to smartphones, you can easily share photos with your long-distance love with the tap of a button. Create a shared album on your phone and drop in photos for others to see.

6. Call each other

Even if you have a quick question or story to share, call instead of text as much as you can. Just hearing each other's voices will help to shrink the physical distance between you.

7. Plan a virtual date night

Thanks to FaceTime and Zoom, you can make a date night happen no matter where you are. Pick a time and date, then cook dinner and open up a bottle of wine simultaneously. The hardest part will be saying goodbye when it's time to call it a night.

