Kiara Advani's phoolon ki chaadar at wedding is feast for eyes; know what makes it unique

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dream-like wedding video is out. The Shershaah pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the lavish Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. The video of the grand union is making waves on the internet. It provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the magical celebration that it was. The video won't let you blink because every little nuance is worthwhile to note. Kiara walked beneath a phoolon ki chaadar that her brothers were holding. She even danced on her way to her groom, Sidharth Malhotra and her entry seemed straight out of a movie.

We're curious if you noticed Kiara Advani's phoolon ki chaadar among the numerous other things in the video. We'd like to bring it to your attention because it was the most fascinating phoolon ki chaadar we'd seen in a long time. The chaadar was embellished with a plethora of pearls and exquisite baby's breath blossoms.

Kiara skipped the popular phoolon ki chaadar designs in favour of a one-of-a-kind piece braided with pearls, baby's breath flowers and exquisite white roses. The ivory phoolon ki chaadar was a visual feast that perfectly suited the bride's dress.

For the unversed, the chaadar represents the bride's upbringing in a home of great love and care and the walk represents her leaving this comfort to be with her husband and entering a new stage of life.

Speaking of the look, the actress wore a pastel pink lehenga that was intricately stitched and adorned with sequins and crystals. She chose an emerald-studded diamond necklace that perfectly suited her outfit. Sidharth chose a gold embroidered sherwani with zardozi embroidery to complement his bride.

With Ranjha from the movie Shershaah playing, Kiara walked down the aisle and we got to feel our hearts thumping with the couple's adorable chemistry.

