Valentine week: Romantic movies to watch with your partner in month of love

Valentine week: The experience of viewing a romantic film with your significant other is unique. The cosiness of the bed, the security of being near to your lover, and sharing a lovely romantic drama may make your day and certainly your night too special. If you and your girlfriend are movie buffs, this piece will be a great resource for you. We've created a list of five romantic movies for you to watch with her and enjoy some quality time together. These movies will make you believe in spending forever together. You two might find yourselves holding hands and kissing each other.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The plot revolves around Naina Talwar and Kabir Thapar, who meet on a trekking trip and fall in love with him but do not express it. They eventually drift apart but reunite at a friend's wedding. It's a film about friendships, love, breakups, comedy, and other things.

Tanu weds Manu

The plot centres around Manu, an NRI doctor who travels to India to find a bride and falls in love with Tanu. Tanu, a fun-loving girl who contrasts greatly with her suitor, chooses to elope with her beloved with his help.

Love Aaj Kal

Two lovers find themselves overcoming distances, setbacks, and heartbreaks to find each other again and maintain the love they had abandoned in a technologically advanced society where love is on speed-dial.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

The plot centres around the love tale of Madhav 'Maddy' Shastri (Madhavan) and Reena Malhotra (Mirza). The latter is about to marry Rajeev (Khan), a young guy settled in the United States and Maddy's former rival.

Jab We Met

The plot revolves around Aditya, a devastated business tycoon who boards a train randomly to escape his miserable existence. He meets Geet, a vivacious Punjabi girl, and becomes entangled in her wild life.

