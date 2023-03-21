Ugadi 2023: Know the date, history, and significance of the first day of Chaitra Navratri

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ugadi 2023: Know the date, history, and significance

Ugadi 2023: Chaitra Navratri's first day is celebrated as Ugadi in southern Indian states. The auspicious day is celebrated with great fanfare in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar; hence, the first day of the 9-day-long festival marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. It is also recognized as the Hindu New Year. In some states, this first day is particularly significant. Maharashtra and Goa observe the same day as Gudi Padwa, while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka celebrate it as Ugadi.

Ugadi Day and Date

Pratipada Tithi begins on March 21 (Tuesday) at 10:52 p.m. and ends on March 22 (Wednesday) at 8:20 p.m., emphasizing the importance of the festival of Ugadi.

Ugadi History and significance

Ugadi is also known as Yugadi meaning fresh beginnings. The term originates from two words: yug means era, and adi refers to new beginnings. This day is observed as the first day of the Hindu calendar since it is thought that Lord Brahma created the world on this day.

In the 12th century, the Hindu mathematician Bhaskaracharya recognized Ugadi as the start of the new year. The festival celebrates the arrival of spring and the warmer weather after the chilly winter.

Ugadi Celebration

The day begins with a customary oil bath, followed by prayers. Hindu traditions such as oil baths, flying a flag, creating rangolis, and eating neem leaves are traditional practices that promote the upcoming year's prognosis. Panchanga Sravanam is a ceremony in which knowledgeable people interpret information based on their moon signs.

