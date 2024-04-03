Two Indian dishes make top lists in ‘Top 50 Lamb Dishes In The World’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Two Indian lamb dishes top global list

Indian cuisine has been consistently gaining international acclaim, notably through Taste Atlas rankings, a renowned food and travel guide known for spotlighting top-rated delicacies worldwide. Recently, their social media buzzed with the announcement of the '50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World', where two exquisite Indian dishes secured spots in the top 30. Rogan Josh and Galouti Kebab emerged as standout lamb delicacies, affirming their place among the most revered globally.

Rogan Josh:

Securing the 26th position is the fragrant Rogan Josh, a lamb curry originating from the picturesque Kashmir region. Described as featuring "tender meat and a rich, vibrant red sauce derived from deseeded Kashmiri chillies" on the guide's website, Rogan Josh offers an exquisite burst of flavours. Traditionally paired with fluffy basmati rice or savoury Indian flatbreads such as naan, this dish holds a cherished spot in Kashmiri cuisine and has garnered admiration globally.

Galouti Kebab:

Following Rogan Josh closely at the 27th position is the melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebab. This delectable dish, originating from Lucknow, is a testament to culinary ingenuity. Made with minced lamb that's been slow-cooked and infused with a symphony of spices, Galouti Kebabs are known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture. Taste Atlas has shared one theory about its origins. "The name galouti means soft, referring to a belief that Haji Mohammad Fakr-e-Alam Saheb, who first made the dish, gave it to Nawab Asad-ud-Daula, who was toothless and needed a kebab variety which required no chewing."

Others on the list:

Taking the top spot is Païdakia from Greece, featuring succulent lamb chops marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh herbs before being grilled to perfection. Turkey makes a strong showing with Cağ Kebab (marinated lamb on a horizontal skewer) and Döner Kebab (shredded grilled lamb) ranking second and third, respectively.