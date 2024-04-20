Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh dismisses her death rumours, files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vineeta Singh dismisses her death rumours

SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh refuted ongoing rumours surrounding her demise, highlighting her efforts to address the issue by reaching out to Meta and filing complaints with the Mumbai police. Despite these actions, false reports of her death persisted across online platforms.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Vineeta expressed the emotional toll, particularly noting the distress caused to her mother who received calls from concerned individuals after encountering these misleading stories and images circulating over the past few weeks. “Been dealing with paid PR about my death and my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, and filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it’s not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic and call my mom Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions?” she wrote.

Vineeta Singh's post received numerous user responses, including one from the Mumbai police X (previously Twitter) handle, who asked her to DM them with more information. Singh replied, thanking them for their assistance.

Vineeta Singh has been an integral part of Shark Tank India since its inaugural season. The third season recently concluded, with Vineeta returning alongside familiar faces from previous seasons such as Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart; and Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com.

The panel also welcomed new additions, including Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO; Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts; and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital. Additionally, film producer Ronnie Screwvala made appearances on the show for several episodes.

In December 2023, Vineeta Singh secured the sixth position on a list unveiled by IDFC First Bank and Hurun India, featuring India's top 10 women entrepreneurs. The list also highlighted Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, among other notable figures.

