Sawan 2023: Here are a few do's and don'ts devotees must follow while fasting

The festival of Sawan is a time of spiritual awakening, where devotees come together to celebrate with devotion and reverence. It is a time of discipline, prayer, and reflection as devotees fast and worship for the entire month. The entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, fasting is considered to be very auspicious. This year, let us not forget the important do's and don'ts associated with Sawan.

One of the most important things to remember when fasting during the month of Sawan is to not skip meals. Eating nutritious meals is essential for maintaining health and energy levels throughout the month. Therefore, it is important to plan your meals in advance and have balanced meals throughout the day. Avoid having heavy meals at night, as this could lead to indigestion or discomfort.

Another key point to remember when fasting during Sawan is to stay hydrated. This is especially important during the hot summer months when dehydration can quickly set in. Carry a bottle of water with you at all times and keep sipping on it throughout the day. Make sure you drink enough water or other liquids such as coconut water or buttermilk, as these provide vital electrolytes and minerals that help keep your body functioning at its best.

It is also important to get enough rest during Sawan. Your body needs time to recover after a long day of fasting and prayers. Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep each night so that you are well-rested and ready for the next day's activities. Avoid late nights and excessive caffeine consumption as this can further disrupt your sleep patterns.

In addition, it is important to indulge in some light physical activity each day during Sawan. This could be anything from a brisk walk or jogging in the morning to some basic yoga poses in the evening. Exercise helps keep your blood circulation healthy and your body energized throughout the day.

Finally, refrain from eating non-vegetarian food while fasting during Sawan. This includes fish, chicken, eggs, and any other form of non-vegetarian food. Consuming such food can lead to digestive issues or weakened energy levels during this period. It is best to stick to vegetarian options such as fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, grains, nuts, etc., which are more nutritious and provide the energy needed for fasting

