Satisfy your SUSHI cravings: Explore Delhi-NCR's top 5 restaurants

Japanese cuisine has gracefully made its way into the Indian restaurant industry. At the heart of this culinary journey lies the traditional Japanese cooking style known as washoku, where balance and variety reign supreme. This gourmet adventure is characterised by the harmonious interplay of five colours, five cooking methods, and five flavours, resulting in a symphony of tastes and textures. Notably, sushi and ramen have emerged as stars on the culinary stage, delighting the taste buds of Delhi-NCR's metropolitan denizens. In this article, let's explore seven restaurants that have mastered the art of sushi, offering an unforgettable dining experience.

Yum Yum Cha: Delhi's delightful initiation into the world of sushi can be credited to the iconic Yum Yum Cha. This restaurant has seamlessly blended modern style with the elegance of Japanese cuisine, earning its place as a favorite among locals. Yum Yum Cha stands out for its vibrant and trendy atmosphere, known not only for its delectable dishes but also for their visually appealing presentations that are perfect for sharing on social media. A visit to this lively eatery promises a playful reinterpretation of traditional Japanese fare. Among the must-try dishes are the visually stunning sushi boat, the flavorful chicken and chili oil dim sum, and the tantalizing prawns in yellow curry. Yum Yum Cha has indeed become a go-to destination for those seeking a contemporary twist on classic Japanese flavors in the heart of Delhi.

Wasabi by Morimoto: Wasabi by Morimoto is a culinary symphony orchestrated by the renowned Chef Morimoto. This iconic establishment within the Taj Mahal Hotel is celebrated for its exquisite sushi creations, fusing tradition with innovation to deliver a culinary experience that transcends expectations.

Kofuku: This restaurant stands as a culinary haven for Japanese food enthusiasts, offering an experience that beckons you back for more. From the finest sushi to the delectable salmon carpaccio, and the indulgent luscious okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake) to the flavorful rock corn tempura, Kofuku presents a symphony of tastes that promises to linger in your memory. The restaurant not only serves food but crafts an ambiance that invites people to savor each moment, making it a must-visit for those seeking an authentic and memorable Japanese dining experience.

Zoca Courtyard: For an exceptional fine dining experience in Noida, Zoca Courtyard is a must-visit destination. Renowned for its live sushi belt, Zoca stands out as the finest establishment in Noida, combining quality dining with affordability. The live sushi counter at Zoca is a culinary delight, featuring must-try creations like the vibrant Rainbow Veg Sushi, the Chef's special Tempura Sushi, and the delectable Prawn Tempura Sushi.

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe: Embark on a culinary journey reminiscent of the lively and vibrant atmosphere of Tokyo at Harajuku Tokyo Cafe. The restaurant treats you to authentic cuisine that mirrors the flavors of the popular culinary strip in Tokyo, Harajuku. Kick off your dining experience with a refreshing choice of bubble tea and savour the delightful teriyaki baos. The visual delight of their sushi boat is a feast for the eyes. Don't miss out on the savoury goodness of their chicken katsu curry, and conclude your meal on a sweet note with the indulgence of delectable chocolate pancakes.

