Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know when the crescent moon will be visible in India.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims is a highly anticipated time of the year. It is a time when Muslims all over the world come together to observe the fourth pillar of Islam, fasting. The beginning and end of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start and end of the lunar month. As we look forward to the year 2024, many are wondering when exactly the crescent moon will be visible in India to mark the beginning of Ramadan. Let's delve into the details and find out.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with each month being either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. This means that the dates of Ramadan vary each year, shifting 11 days earlier each year according to the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Ramadan is expected to begin in April and end in May, but the exact dates depend on when the crescent moon will be visible.

When the crescent moon will be visible in India and when will Ramadan begin?

As India is a vast country with diverse geographical regions, the sighting of the crescent moon can vary from one region to another. The sighting also depends on factors such as atmospheric conditions and cloud cover. Therefore, it is essential to understand how the crescent moon is sighted in India to determine when Ramadan will begin in 2024.

Depending on when the moon is seen in Mecca, India is expected to observe Ramadan on either March 11 or 12. Saudi Arabia is the first place where people see the crescent-shaped Ramadan moon. Southeast Asian nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India typically see it a day later. It is significant to remember that Islam utilises the lunar, or Hijri, calendar, which has 354 days and is based on the phases of the moon cycle, as opposed to the rest of the world, which uses the solar or Georgian calendar. Every year, many observe Ramadan 10 or eleven days early. On March 24, 2023, a crescent moon was spotted in India.

According to Ramadan 1445, expected Ramadan 2024 dates:

According to the Hindustan Times reports, all Muslims in the Kingdom are urged by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia to observe the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024, which is equivalent to 29 Shaaban 1445 AH on the Islamic calendar. Muslims all around the Kingdom are urged to see the moon for themselves, whether with binoculars or not, even though the Saudi Arabian moon sighting committee typically examines the moon in the days preceding the anticipated start date of Ramadan.

The Taraweeh prayers will start that evening if the Ramadan crescent moon is visible on Sunday night, and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will start fasting on Monday, March 11. If the Ramadan crescent is not seen on Sunday evening after Maghrib prayers, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Apart from Saudi Arabia and India, other South Asian countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh are also expected to follow the same.

Ramadan is not just a month of fasting; it is also a time for increased spiritual reflection, acts of charity, and strengthening one's relationship with God. It is believed that during this holy month, the gates of heaven are open, and prayers are answered. Therefore, Muslims all over the world eagerly await its arrival and strive to make the most out of this blessed time.

ALSO READ: Fasting for Ramadan 2024? 5 tips diabetic patients should follow