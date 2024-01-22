Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: What did PM Modi offer to Ram Lalla? Know its religious significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know what did PM Modi offer to Ram Lalla and its religious significance.

Prime Minister Modi has reached Ram Mandir's Pran Pratistha program in Ayodhya today. The Prime Minister has reached the Ram Lalla's temple with a special silver plate in his hands along with a silver umbrella over a red cloth on the plate. After all, what is the religious significance of the silver umbrella and what is its significance in worshiping Gods? Here in this article, we are going to tell you about its religious significance.

Religious Importance of Silver Umbrella

In Hindu rituals, silver umbrellas are presented to the deities to adorn them and glorify them.

In ancient times, there was a silver canopy over the lion throne of the kings and emperors. Lord Ram is Raghuvanshi and he took over the throne of Ayodhya, hence he is the symbol of the king, as a symbol of respect to him, a silver umbrella is offered to him.

According to religious belief, a silver umbrella is an indicator of power. A silver umbrella is used to give the title of Kshatrapati to the king and for the gods this silver umbrella symbolizes their aura.

In the Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu is shown sleeping in the ocean of milk. The remaining snakes remain in the form of an umbrella over his head. In the idol of Goddess Lakshmi, elephants are shown raining water from their trunks. This umbrella addresses the divine power of Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Therefore, in every temple of Lord Rama, the umbrella placed over his idol shows his glory.