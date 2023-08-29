Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status, HD Images for your siblings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023: The festival celebrates the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie rakhi (a sacred thread) on their brother's hand which symbolises the bond of protection. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters all their life. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. Also, sisters pray for their brothers' long, healthy and happy life. Next, they exchange gifts and sweet dishes to celebrate the festival.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in various ways. Not just siblings but many other people celebrate the day with their loved one. People who aren’t siblings but share a similar bond also cherish their relationship by tying the rakhi on this day. If you are away from your loved ones on this Raksha Bandhan, make sure to wish them these beautiful images and messages.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

Brother is one of the most precious Gifts sent to me by God!! He protects her sister from all the evil eyes and keeps her in a safe surroundings! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest brother in the world!!

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother!!

Nothing can change my love for you brother, be it the money or the time!! The celebration of Rakhi brings in more love and blessing in our relationship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother!!

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother in the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan from the best sister!

All the festivals may be very colourful but there isn't any festival as powerful as Raksha Bandhan! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most lovable brother of the Universe!!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: HD Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

