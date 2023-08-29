What should be done with Rakhis after the festival and can they be tied after sunset? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raksha Bandhan 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Often, after the festival is over, brothers remove the rakhi from their wrists and keep it here and there. But doing so is not considered auspicious and may have side effects. Raksha Bandhan is one of the major festivals of Hinduism, which is celebrated as a symbol of the unbreakable relationship between brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie Raksha Sutra in the hands of their brothers and bless them, while brothers promise to protect their sisters for the rest of their lives.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon date of the month of Shravan. But this year, along with the full moon date, the shadow of Bhadra will also remain and tying Rakhi at that time is considered inauspicious. In such a situation, the auspicious time to tie Rakhi is

Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time 2023

Raksha Bandhan Shravan Purnima date: 30 August 2023

Time to tie Rakhi: After 09.03 am on 30th August 2023

Raksha Bandhan Shravan Purnima date ends - August 31 at 07:05 am

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 30 August 2023 at 09:03 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch: 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM on August 30

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha: 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM on August 30, 2023

What should be done with Rakhis after festival

There are many do's and don't's regarding tying rakhi to brothers. In fact, people are often in a dilemma as to what should be done with the Rakhi adorned on the wrist after Raksha Bandhan. Many people take off the Rakhi and throw it here and there or keep it in drawer. But it is not considered right to do so.

According to astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, after Raksha Bandhan is over, take off the Rakhi and keep it at a place where other things related to you and your sister are kept. Like pictures of you two together, your toys, or anything else. Keep it safe till next year's Raksha Bandhan. And then flow it in the running water.

What to do with broken Rakhis?

If the Rakhi breaks while removing it from the wrist, it should either be kept under a tree along with a rupee coin or be floated in the water.

Do's and Don't to follow

Sisters should never tie a black-colored or broken Rakhi.

Brothers should always cover their heads with a handkerchief while celebrating the festivial.

Rakhi should never be tied during the Bhadra period.

While tying Rakhi, brothers should sit on the floor.

The sisters should face the southwest direction.

Rakhi should be tied in during the mahurat time.

Two key components of astrological timing are the Tithi (lunar day) and Nakshatra (lunar mansion).

