When is Raksha Bandhan? Know shubh mahurat to tie rakhi, Puja vidhi and other astrological tips

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is considered very special for brothers and sisters in Hinduism. Every year this festival is celebrated with great pomp. Sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers and pray for their well-being. At the same time, the brother always promises to protect the sister while giving gifts after tying Rakhi. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the love of brother and sister, is celebrated on the full moon date of Shravan Shukla Paksha. This time the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with great enthusiasm for two days on 30 and 31 August.

According to Vedic astrology, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is always celebrated every year in the Bhadra-less period. Know when it is appropriate to tie Rakhi? Due to the shadow of Bhadra, what is the correct date of Raksha Bandhan and what will be the auspicious time to tie Rakhi?

Bhadra's shadow on Raksha Bandhan 2023

According to the calculation of Hindu Panchang, Bhadrakal will start on 30th August this year with the Shravan Purnima date. On August 30, Bhadra will remain till 09.02 minutes. According to the scriptures, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is not celebrated in Bhadra Kaal. It has always been considered auspicious to tie Rakhi only during the period without Bhadra. On the other hand, the afternoon time is the most auspicious time for tying Rakhi on the Shravan Purnima date. But this year, the Shravan Purnima date of the Raksha Bandhan festival is starting from 30th August and the shadow of Bhadra will remain throughout the day. In this way, there will be no auspicious time on August 30 during the day.

On August 30, Bhadra will remain till 09:02 minutes. In such a situation, Rakhi can be tied on August 30 after 09:02 minutes.

According to the Hindu calendar, on August 31, the date of Shravan Purnima will be till 07.05 minutes and during this, there will be no shadow of Bhadra. For this reason, it will be auspicious to tie rakhi early in the morning on 31st August.

Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time 2023

Raksha Bandhan Shravan Purnima date: 30 August 2023

Time to tie Rakhi: After 09.03 am on 30th August 2023

Raksha Bandhan Shravan Purnima date ends - August 31 at 07:05 am

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 30 August 2023 at 09:03 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch: 05:30 PM to 06:31 PM on August 30

Rakshabandhan Bhadra Mukha: 06:31 PM to 08:11 PM on August 30, 2023

Do's and Don'ts on Raksha Bandhan 2023

● On the day of Raksha Bandhan, get up early in the morning and take a bath and sprinkle Gangajal in the house.

● While offering water to the Sun God after a bath, remember your family deities and seek their blessings.

● After this decorate the Rakhi plate keeping in mind the auspicious time.

● Keep rakhi, Akshat, vermilion, sweets, and Roli in copper or brass plate.

● Complete the puja by dedicating the Raksha Sutra to your family deity on Raksha Bandhan.

● While tying Rakhi, keep in mind that the brother's face should be in the east direction.

● Sisters first apply tilak on the brother's forehead and then tie rakhi on his wrist.

● Sisters tie rakhi on brother's right hand.

● After this, sister and brother feed each other sweets.

