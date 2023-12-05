Prathamashtami 2023: Know the significance and ritual of the festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prathamashtami

The festival of Prathamastami falls in the month of Margashirsh and is celebrated in every household. Prathamashtami falls during the onset of winter and is basically to pray to Goddess Shasthi for the well-being of the firstborn child of the house. The eldest child of the house receives new clothes from their uncle. The celebration of this festival falls on the eighth day of the moon's waning phase- Ashtami of the month of Marghashira according to the Odia calendar, occurring on the eighth day after Kartik Purnima.

The ritual involves Arti of the eldest child by the mother and relatives in which the maternal uncles send items necessary for the rituals like new clothes, coconut, jaggery, newly harvested rice, black gram, turmeric leaves, and coconut. A special variety of cake is prepared on this occasion which is known as 'Enduri'.In some places it also known as Haldi Patra Pitha. The cake is offered to the Goddess of Sasthi and then taken by all. In the temple of Lingaraj at Bhubaneswar, the festival is observed with great devotion.

On this day the repesentative deity of Lingaraj is taken out in a palanquin to a tank called "Papanasini" which is situated just behind the temple. Ganesha, Shashti devi and the family deity are worshipped. The main delicacy of the day is Enduri Pitha. This day is also known as Soubhagini Ashtami, Kaal Bhairav Ashtami and Paap-nashini Ashtami.

Also, during this time, the yield of good crops are noticed. And as a result of the good harvest, the farmers feel very fortunate and consider this their best time of the year. This celebration is evident that every traditional festival of Odisha holds some relativity with prosperity and goodwill.

