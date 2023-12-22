Planks to Deadbugs: Top 5 exercises for abs!

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 exercises for abs

A well-defined set of abdominal muscles is not only aesthetically pleasing but also crucial for overall core strength and stability. Achieving toned abs requires a combination of targeted exercises that engage different parts of the core. Here, we'll delve into the top 5 exercises for sculpting strong and defined abs.

Plank:

Planking is an essential workout that works the entire core. To perform a plank, start in a push-up position, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position, engaging your core muscles for as long as possible. Planks not only target the rectus abdominis but also work the obliques and lower back.

Crunches:

Classic yet effective, crunches focus on the upper part of the abdominal muscles. Lay on your back, bend your knees, and position your hands behind your head. Lift your upper body towards your knees, engaging your abs. Ensure you don't strain your neck and focus on using your abdominal muscles to lift.

Mountain Climbers:

Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that not only targets the abs but also elevates your heart rate. Get into a plank position and bring your knees toward your chest one at a time in a running motion. Keep your core engaged throughout to maximise the impact on your abs.

Bicycle crunches:

Bicycle crunches combine the benefits of regular crunches with a twisting motion to engage the obliques. Lie on your back, lift your legs, and bring one knee towards your chest while simultaneously twisting your torso to touch the opposite elbow to that knee. Repeat on the other side in a cycling motion.

Deadbugs:

The dead bug exercise enhances core stability. Lie on your back, lift your legs and arms toward the ceiling, and then lower one leg and the opposite arm towards the floor, keeping the lower back pressed against the ground. Alternate sides in a controlled manner.

Read More Lifestyle News