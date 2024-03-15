Nita Ambani visits Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, offers prayers | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nita Ambani visits Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani visited the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwaraka, Gujarat earlier today and also took his blessings. News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) shared the video on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The Ambani family has unwavering faith in Lord Dwarkadhish. Earlier in March, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani was also seen offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

Upon arriving in Dwarka, Nita Ambani appeared to be deeply involved in her devotion to Lord Krishna as she was observed enthusiastically applauding the devotional songs being played within the temple. After this, she was observed walking around the temple with the priests while holding her hands together in prayer. During this time Nita Ambani was wearing a pink suit

The Ambani family is highly religious and is frequently observed doing prayers at well-known Indian temples. This year Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s younger son is set to get married to Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family showed amazing initiative by constructing 14 new temples in Jamnagar, Gujarat, before the wedding.

Pre-wedding in Jamnagar:

In preparation for their wedding ceremony in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held a pre-wedding event in Jamnagar that gained widespread attention. The guest list boasted several renowned figures from various fields, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, and numerous Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Nita Ambani receives Humanitarian Award:

Nita Ambani was recently honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the 71st Miss World event held in Mumbai. The CEO of the Miss World Organisation, Julia Morley, presented the award to her for her remarkable contribution to social work and philanthropy. In her acceptance address, Nita Ambani reaffirmed her lifetime commitment to the cause and emphasised the need to empower women in the process of creating a better society.