Neem Seeds for Hair: Treating dandruff to hair fall, here's how Neem is a wonder herb

Neem Seeds for Hair: Neem has been used as a magical ingredient for treating hair problems since old ages. From ancient Ayurveda to today’s haircare products, if one ingredient has been constant then that is Neem. Neem is extremely beneficial for not just improving hair growth but also solving other hair issues like dandruff, hair fall, etc.

Neem’s regenerative properties boost blood circulation which in turn aids in hair growth. Neem seeds are excellent hair growth stimulators as it strengthens the hair follicles and makes the hair stronger from its roots.

So, if you have been dreaming of long, thick, and strong hair, Neem seeds are the only ingredient that you need in your haircare regime to see magical results.

Here are the reasons why neem seeds are an essential ingredient for hair growth

Helps with hair thinning

Hair thinning is one of the reasons that prevent hair growth. However, neem seeds are enriched with fatty acids that provide essential nutrients to hair roots and follicles. Regular use if neem seed oil will strengthen the hair scalp and will stop hair thinning.

Treats dandruff

Mane people face huge hair loss due to unhealthy scalp and dandruff. Neem seeds contain anti-fungal properties that help to treat dandruff which makes the scalp dry and itchy and contributes to hair fall. Using neem seed oil can fight against dandruff and help in hair growth.

Stops hair fall

Excessive use of heat products, pollution, sun damage, and ill-nourished hair can lead to extreme hair fall. But neem seeds have moisturizing and nourishing properties that nourish the dry scalp and hair. It also helps in preventing hair breakage thus promoting hair growth and preventing hair fall.

Natural conditioner for hair

Neem seeds are loaded with fatty acids that are essential for nourishing the scalp. Dry and flaky scalp lead to hair breakage and hair fall and the hair looks dull and lifeless. But neem seeds are an excellent natural conditioner for dry hair. It conditions and nourishes the hair roots from within and promotes healthy hair.

Treats damaged hair

Harsh chemicals, pollution, irregular lifestyle, and unhealthy food habits all contribute to damaged hair. But neem seeds can come to your rescue once again. Since neem seeds contain essential nutrients and antioxidants, it deeply nourishes the hair roots. Neem seed oil is extremely beneficial for treating damaged hair and with regular use, you can get healthy, shiny, and thick hair.

Protects from premature greying

Premature greying is one thing that we all dread and do not wish for at all. While there are a lot of hair coloring options, neem seeds are the natural solution to this unwanted problem and a safe option as well. The nutrients present in neem seeds help to prevent premature greying.

Neem seeds are like that one-stop solution for all hair care woes. Incorporate this amazing ingredient in your haircare routine and have long thick and healthy hair.

(This article is attributed to Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

