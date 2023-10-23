Navratri Day 9: Maha Navami puja vidhi, muhurat and mantra

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Maha Navami will start on October 22, 2023, at 07:58 pm and will end on October 23 at 05:44 pm

Eight days of Shardiya Navratri have been completed and today, on the ninth day, Maha Navami is celebrated. On the ninth day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, is worshiped. Ashtami and Navami Tithi of Navratri festival have special significance. Kanya Puja is performed on both these dates of Navratri. Some people worship Durga Maa along with Kanya Puja on Ashtami Tithi and some on Navami Tithi. According to religious beliefs, by worshiping Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth date of Navratri, all the wishes including wealth, power, and fame are fulfilled.

Maha Navami Subh Muhurat

According to the Vedic calendar, the Maha Navami date of Shardiya Navratri will start on October 22, 2023, at 07:58 pm and will end on October 23 at 05:44 pm. Navami will be celebrated on 23rd October on the basis of Udaya Tithi.

Time for Arti

Morning- 06:27 am to 07:51 am

Afternoon- 01:30 pm to 02:55 pm

Maha Navami puja vidhi

The date of Maha Navami is the last date of Navratri. On this date, there is the importance of worshiping and reciting the Siddhidatri form of Maa Durga. On Maha Navami Tithi, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and take a pledge to fast and worship. Then after this, place the idol of Goddess Siddhidatri for worship. If you do not have the idol of Goddess Siddhidatri, then install the idol of Goddess Durga and start the worship. First of all, worship Lord Ganesha and offer flowers to Navagraha. After this, offer incense, jyot, fruits, flowers, food, and Navaidya to the Goddess. After this, recite Durga Saptashati and mantras related to Maa Durga and Siddhidatri. At the end, perform the aarti and after worshiping the girls, bid them farewell by giving them gifts.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Mantra

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairsurairamairaripi,

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini.

