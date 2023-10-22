Navratri Day 8 Maha Ashtami: Maa Mahagauri's Puja vidhi, mantra and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL She is the presiding goddess of wealth, glory, food happiness, and peace

The eighth form of Adishakti Shri Durga is Shri Mahagauri and is worshiped on the second last day of Navratri. According to belief, the goddess had attained Gaur Varna through her rigorous penance. Since then, she was given the name of Mahagauri, the giver of wealth and prosperity. It is said that those who worship Mata Mahagauri get rid of physical, mental, and worldly problems.

Importance of Ashtami

By worshiping the eighth form of Adi Shakti Goddess Durga, all planetary defects are removed. Meditation, remembrance, and worship of Maa Mahagauri increase marital happiness, business, wealth, and prosperity. As per belief, whoever prays to the goddess with true spirit, Maa Mahagauri takes away all his troubles. For the devotees, she is the form of Goddess Annapurna, hence there is a tradition of worshiping girls on Ashtami day. She is the presiding goddess of wealth, glory, food happiness, and peace.

Navratri Day 8- Maha Ashtami: Puja Vidhi

On Ashtami Tithi, after the morning bath and meditation, wear white, red, or pink colored clothes for the worship of Mahagauri, and first of all, after worshiping the Kalash, pray to the goddess. Offer sandalwood, roli, mauli, kumkum, akshat, and mogra flowers to Goddess Mahagauri and chant the proven mantra of the goddess, 'Shri Kleem Hreem Vardayai Namah'.

Navratri Day 8- Maha Ashtami: Bhog

Offer mother's favorite offerings like halwa-puri, gram, and coconut. Then worship 9 girls and offer them the same bhog as the goddess. Offer Chunari to Mata Rani. For happiness and prosperity, put a red flag on the roof of the house.

Maa Mahagauri's favorite flower

White, peacock, or yellow colored flowers should be offered to Goddess Mahagauri during the puja. Jasmine and saffron flowers can be offered to Goddess Durga.

Mantra of Maa Mahagauri

Shwete Vrushe Samrudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih.

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadevpramodada.

श्वेते वृषे समरूढा श्वेताम्बराधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा।।

