Navratri Day 3: Goddess Chandraghanta puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantra

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chandraghanta form of Goddess should be worshiped on the third day of Navratri

There is a tradition of worshiping the Chandraghanta form of Maa Durga on the third day of Navratri. In the form of Chandraghanta with ten arms, the goddess holds a lotus and kamandal on one side and weapons like trident, mace, and sword on the other side to destroy the enemies. Let us know how the Chandraghanta form of Goddess should be worshiped on the third day of Navratri, subh muhurat, mantra, and what should be offered to the Goddess.

In Hindu religion, nine days of Navratri are considered auspicious for worshiping Shakti. It is believed that the person who worships Goddess Durga with by heart is blessed by Goddess Durga throughout the year. The holy festival of Shardiya Navratri started on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. Sunday 15 October 2023. It will be celebrated till Tuesday, 24 October 2023.

Subh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta – 04.27 am to 05.00 am

Abhijeet Muhurta – 11.29 am to 12.00 noon

Vijay Muhurta – 01.47 pm to 02.33 pm

Ghodhuli Muhurta – 05.37 pm to 06.02 pm

Puja Vidhi

Maa Chandraghanta wears a crown on her head which has a crescent moon and a divine bell. Therefore in this form, the Goddess is called Chandraghanta. To worship this form, one should take a bath early in the morning on the third day of Navratri and meditate. Red and yellow flowers should be used to worship the Goddess. In the puja, Akshat, sandalwood, and pedas should be offered for the offering. It is believed that chanting mantras, lighting lamps with ghee, and aarti, and blowing the conch and bells pleases the goddess.

Maa Chandraghanta Mantra

This mantra should be chanted while worshiping Goddess Chandraghanta.

pindaj pravararudha chandakopastrakairiuta

Prasadam tanute mahamam chandraghanteti vishruta

(मां चंद्रघंटा की पूजा के समय इस मंत्र का जाप करना चाहिए

पिण्डज प्रवरारूढ़ा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता

प्रसादं तनुते मह्मम् चंद्रघण्टेति विश्रुता)

Maa Chandraghanta Bhog Recipe

Mother Chandraghanta loves sweets made from milk. Peda made of milk can be offered to her as bhog.

Method-

Prepare khoya by thickening the milk. Heat khoya in a pan and add ghee to it. Fry both until brown. When it cools down, add cardamom powder and shape it into pedas.

Read More Lifestyle News