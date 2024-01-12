National Youth Day 2024: Inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Swami Vivekananda Quotes on National Youth Day 2024

National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12th, is a special occasion that honors the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader, philosopher, and social reformer. This day holds immense significance as it not only commemorates the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda but also serves as a platform to inspire and empower the youth to lead meaningful and purposeful lives. In this article, we delve into the profound impact of Swami Vivekananda's legacy, highlighting his inspiring quotes and message of self-belief, resilience, and service to humanity.

Born as Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda emerged as a towering figure who left an indelible mark on the spiritual and philosophical landscape of India. From a young age, he displayed a deep intellectual curiosity and a quest for understanding the essence of life. His journey of exploration led him to encounter Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, a revered saint and mystic, who became his spiritual mentor and profoundly influenced his philosophical outlook.

Under the guidance of Sri Ramakrishna, Swami Vivekananda embraced the path of Advaita Vedanta, a school of Hindu philosophy that emphasises the oneness of all beings and the divinity within each individual. This philosophy formed the foundation of his teachings and inspired him to spread the message of universal brotherhood, tolerance, and spiritual realisation.

National Youth Day holds a special place in the hearts of millions as it celebrates the profound impact of Swami Vivekananda on the youth of India and beyond. He firmly believed in the power of education and the holistic development of individuals. He emphasized the importance of knowledge, character-building, and self-realization. His vision for education encompassed not just academic excellence but also the cultivation of moral values and a sense of social responsibility. This vision continues to guide educational institutions and youth organizations across the country.

Inspiring Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda's words continue to inspire and empower individuals across the globe. Here are some of his most inspiring quotes:

"Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached."

"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."

"All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark."

"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."

"The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves."

"Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide."

"Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."

"The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong."

"Stand as a rock; you are indestructible. You are the Self (Atman), the God of the universe."

"Struggle hard to get to the goal. Leave not a single stone unturned."

