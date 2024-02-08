National Pizza Day 2024: 5 simple pizzas recipes to try at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Pizza Day 2024: 5 simple pizzas recipes

National Pizza Day is a celebration cherished by pizza lovers around the world every year on February 9. On this special occasion, what better way to pay homage to everyone's favourite comfort food than by creating your delicious pizzas at home? Experiment with different toppings and flavours to customise your pizzas according to your preferences. Whether you prefer classic combinations or innovative twists, there's no limit to the delicious pizzas you can make at home. So roll up your sleeves, gather your ingredients, and let the pizza-making festivities begin! Treat yourself and your loved ones to the joy of homemade pizza this National Pizza Day with these simple yet mouthwatering recipes.

Margherita Pizza

Ingredients required: Pizza dough, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil leaves, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

How to make: Roll out the pizza dough into a round shape. Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce over the dough. Tear the fresh mozzarella cheese into pieces and scatter them over the sauce. Place basil leaves on top. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake in a preheated oven at 450°F (230°C) for 10-12 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbly.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Ingredients required: Pizza dough, barbecue sauce, shredded cooked chicken breast, shredded mozzarella cheese, red onion (sliced), cilantro (chopped).

How to make: Roll out the pizza dough and spread barbecue sauce. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce. Top with shredded cooked chicken breast, sliced red onion, and chopped cilantro. Bake at 450°F (230°C) for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Veggie Supreme Pizza

Ingredients required: Pizza dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, bell peppers (sliced), red onion (sliced), black olives (sliced), mushrooms (sliced), olive oil, salt, and pepper.

How to make: Roll out the pizza dough and spread tomato sauce. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese evenly. Arrange sliced bell peppers, red onion, black olives, and mushrooms on top. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake at 450°F (230°C) for 12-15 minutes or until the crust is golden and the vegetables are tender.

Pepperoni Pizza

Ingredients required: Pizza dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices.

How to make: Roll out the pizza dough and spread tomato sauce evenly over the surface. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce and arrange pepperoni slices on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 450°F (230°C) for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the crust is crispy.

Hawaiian Pizza

Ingredients required: Pizza dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, ham (sliced), pineapple chunks, red onion (sliced), olive oil.

How to make: Roll out the pizza dough and spread tomato sauce evenly. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce. Top with sliced ham, pineapple chunks, and sliced red onion. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 450°F (230°C) for 12-15 minutes or until the crust is golden and the cheese is melted.

