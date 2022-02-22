Mosquitoes are back! Clove oil is the best weapon against flies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MOSQUITOESGOAWAY person being bit by a deadly mosquito

In India, the change of weather is being experienced. The winters are going away making way for the summers. With this change in climate, mosquitoes are also back! No one is safe from these blood-sucking flies, who carry various diseases, some which can seriously affect our health. As we prepare for the warm season, we bring to you a sure shot therapy that will repel mosquitoes and let you enjoy life both indoors and outdoors.

Clove oil

Clove oil is a sure shot way to get rid of mosquitoes. Cloves have in them eugenol that helps in killing the larvae of mosquitoes. It has been studied for its antimicrobial, antibacterial and antifungal properties. It has been found to be environment-friendly and non-toxic to humans.

Clove oil is best suited to fight mosquitoes

In a study, published February in Scientific Reports, scientists show that eugenol works persistently and safely against the Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads viruses responsible for dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika. According to the World Mosquito Program, 390 million people are infected each year with dengue, and hundreds of thousands are affected by the other three diseases.

Wear the right clothing to prevent mosquito bite

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and skin. A research led by scientists at the University of Washington indicates that a Aedes aegypti -- after detecting Carbon Dioxide that we exhale -- flies toward specific colours, including red, orange, black and cyan.

At the same time, the mosquitoes ignore other colours, such as green, purple, blue and white. Three major cues that attract mosquitoes was breath, sweat and the temperature of skin.

Awareness against mosquito bite

Every year, regular fogging of the area, door-to-door awareness campaigns etc are carried out to spread awareness about mosquitoes. By the year 2050, due to ongoing climate changes, almost half the globe will be threatened by -- partly debilitating - mosquito-borne diseases, claims another study.

