Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes, quotes, HD Images and wallpapers; know its history

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: In the Jain community, Mahavir Jayanti aka Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is one of the most important festivals as it marks the birth date of Vardhamana Mahavira, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara (Teaching God) of the present time cycle. According to the scriptures, Lord Mahavir was the founder of Jainism. this is the reason this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. People of the Jain community celebrate this day by holding rath yatras where the idol of Mahavir is carried out on a chariot. The devotees sing bhajans and perform ceremonial baths on this day. Meditation is also an important part of celebrating this day.

It is believed that Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC at Kshatriyakund, Vaishali in Bihar. He was named Vardhamana. He abandoned the royal life and all worldly possessions at the age of 30 to seek enlightenment. He practiced meditation for 12 years to attain omniscience (Kevala Jnana).

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes and Quotes

Follow the path of Non-Violence. Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti! Let's Pray for peace and harmony for all on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti May you be blessed with the knowledge of wisdom and eternal peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti. Adopt the path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence Happy Mahavir Jayanti! Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti. On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! The best way to observe such auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthening the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti. May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! ​May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti Cherish this festive season with the morals of Lord Mahavira and his Teachings. May the morals of lord Mahavira help you to walk on the path of truth and honesty. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

