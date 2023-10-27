Lunar Eclipse 2023: Unraveling the myths - Is Chandra Grahan harmful for pregnant women?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is Chandra Grahan Harmful for Pregnant Women?

Lunar Eclipse 2023: The Partial Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) will begin on Saturday, October 28, and continue till Sunday, October 29. It will be visible in some parts of India. The Earth will come between the Sun and Moon and the blue planet's monstrous shadow will shroud its small natural satellite. There are certain cultural beliefs and superstitions associated with lunar eclipse's effects on pregnant women. They may indeed have concerns about the potential impact of a lunar eclipse on their health and the well-being of their unborn child, which could lead to increased caution during this astronomical event.

Thus, here are the dos and don'ts for pregnant women during the lunar eclipse

Pregnant women should take special care of themselves during this time. They should not do any kind of work. Ensuring adequate hydration during extended lunar eclipse events is crucial, especially for pregnant women, to maintain their well-being and support the health of the baby. To manage stress and anxiety during the eclipse, creating a serene environment by dimming lights, playing calming music, and practicing meditation can contribute to a more relaxed and soothing atmosphere for pregnant women. It is advised that they should take a kush (halfa grass) equal to their length. If kush is not available, then take a straight stick and make it stand in the corner. With this, if she wants to sit or lie down in the eclipse, she will be able to lie down. Along with pregnant women, other people should also not thread the needle. Pregnant women should prioritise maintaining a balanced diet and avoid skipping meals, even if fasting is a common practice during a lunar eclipse in certain cultures. Minimising stressors and negative thoughts during the eclipse is important, as high stress levels can have adverse effects on the health of the pregnant woman and the baby. Creating a calm and supportive environment can help reduce stress and promote a healthy pregnancy While there is no scientific backing to this, one should not go out of the house, as the light of the eclipse is not good for the health of the child. Nothing should be cut, peeled, splashed or exposed during the eclipse. No kitchen related work should be done during the eclipse. Along with this, eating anything should be avoided. During the eclipse, a lot of negativity spreads all around, so wash and put Kush or Tulsi leaves or Doob in all the water pots, milk and curd in the house and after the eclipse is over, the Doob should be removed and thrown away. During this, the temple of God should be covered even in the house. When the eclipse starts, take out some grains and any old worn cloth and keep it aside and when the eclipse ends then donate that cloth and grain with respect to a cleaning worker. This will give you auspicious results. One should take a bath even during the Sutak and it is necessary to take a bath even when the eclipse is removed.

The lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in various parts of the world, including Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania. This astronomical phenomenon will also be visible in India.

