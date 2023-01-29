Lollapalooza in India: Imagine Dragons to AP Dhillon & Saba Azad, Inside Mumbai's mega event | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lollapalooza in India saw performances of Imagine Dragons and AP Dhillon

Lollapalooza in India: Renowned festival 'Lollapalooza' began in Mumbai on Saturday, with 40 global artistes and bands set to perform across four stages over the next two days. Among the highlights of the first day were 20 songs, including Radioactive, Demons, It's Time, Bones as well as Bad Liar, by Imagine Dragons, whose lead singer Dan Reynolds hailed the warmth of the people of India as well as its food.

Reynolds, who waved the Tricolour as the crowd grooved through the band's 90-minute performance, said "this is the first of many more shows to come in India".

Saba Azad took to the stage as part of Madboy Mink, while Indie pop band Japanese Breakfast led by musician Michelle Zauner also performed.

Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon sang his hits like Wo Noor, Toxic, Brown Munde, leaving the audience in raptures, the loudest applause coming in for 'Tareef', during which he strummed the guitar as well. "This is why we make music, it brings us together," Dhillon said amid his stage performance.

Fans of Punjabi synth-pop sensation AP Dhillon were in for a surprise in addition to a terrific show on Saturday in Mumbai as the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker flung an ukelele at the crowd. He did this during his performance at the BudX stage at the ongoing Lollapaloza India fest in Mumbai.

The Gurdaspur-born Indo-Canadian singer, who has delivered hits such as 'Excuses' and 'Summer High', took to the stage with his collaborator and rapper, Shinda Kahlon. As Dhillon crooned the track 'Tere Te' from his album 'Hidden Gems' while strumming on his ukelele to a packed crowd that was intoxicated by his stupendous stage presence, he slowly ended the song going soft on vocal but contrasting it with the full-charged throw at the crowd.

Among the bands and artistes that performed were The Yellow Diary, Japanese Breakfast, Great Van Fleet, Abhi Meer, Tracy de Sa. Lollapalooza has travelled across seven locations in the world for the past 31 years.

