Learn ways to avoid social media addiction here

Ever felt hard trying to stay away from social media? If yes, you might have an addiction to it. Many researches show that about 3.1 billion people in the world use social media, out of which about 210 million people have internet and social media addiction. Studies show that a common man uses social media for 2 to 4 hours, whereas a child spends about 9 hours on social media.

If you too are not able to keep yourself away from the phone despite spending hours on social media, then follow these tips. With this, you can easily get rid of social media addiction.



1. Go on a social media detox

The best way to get rid of social media addiction is to go on a social media detox for a few days. Delete all apps and use the phone only for emergency calls. This process will take time but once you get used to it, you will be able to get rid of this addiction.



2. Fix 'digital time' for yourself

If you're not ready to jump straight into a 'detox', start with baby steps by only using social media at certain times of the day. This could be 1-2 hours a day, but not more than that. That is, use social media only in the digital time that you have fixed for yourself, apart from that only attend calls.



3. Read a book

The Internet can also be used in a better way. If you want, you can read a book of your choice on the internet to distance yourself from social media. The habit of reading books will only benefit you.



4. Learn something new

Learning something new is always exciting, and there is no better way to keep yourself away from social media. It can be anything, from baking, and painting to new sports, you can learn any new thing of your choice on the internet. This will divert your attention and you will not go to social media.



5. Spend more time with your friends and family

Spend time connecting with your friends and family instead of screens. Go on a trip with them or plan some casual nights out. Apart from this, you can spend more and more time with your friends. You can play fun games with them. But during this period, keep the phone out of your plan.

