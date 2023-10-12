Kullu Dussehra 2023: Know dates, celebrations and other details about week-long festival here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Know the dates and everything about the International Kullu Dussehra Festival 2023.

Kullu Dussehra is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. It is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana. It is a seven-day extravaganza packed with lots of rituals, processions, and activities. Let us take a look at some interesting details about Kullu Dussehra 2023.

Dates of Kullu Dussehra 2023:

This year, Kullu Dussehra will be celebrated from October 24th to 30th. On the first day of the festival, a grand procession of Lord Raghunath is organized by the King of Kullu. The procession is accompanied by traditional music and dance performances.

Celebrations:

On the first day of Kullu Dussehra, the King of Kullu leads a grand procession which includes a chariot carrying an idol of Lord Raghunath, followed by an elephant and other animals. During the procession, people sing devotional songs and chant mantras in praise of Lord Raghunath. Devotees also take part in the procession and offer prayers to Lord Raghunath.

During this week-long festival, various cultural events are organised throughout the city. People also visit nearby temples dedicated to Lord Raghunath and offer special prayers on this day.

On the seventh day, people celebrate Kullu Dussehra with great enthusiasm and by distributing sweets among each other. This is followed by a grand fireworks display which marks the end of the festival.

Other details:

In addition, a special fair is organised at the ground near Lord Rama's temple in which artisans from all over Himachal Pradesh come to participate and showcase their crafts and wares. Various cultural activities such as folk dances, folk songs, etc. are also organised during this fair which adds to its attraction.

According to the ANI report, over 20 countries, including Russia, Israel, Romania, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Panama, Iran, the Maldives, Malaysia, Kenya, South Sudan, Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia, have been invited to participate in the Dussehra festivities this year in Kullu.

So mark your calendars for Kullu Dussehra 2023 and be sure to participate in this week-long festival of love, joy and brotherhood!

