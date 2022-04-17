Easy tips for men to groom their KGF star Yash aka Rocky Bhai like long and heavy beard

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THENAMEISYASH Yash's look in KGF: Chapter 2 sees him sporting a long beard and heavy facial hair

Highlights If you have heavy facial hair, washing and conditioning it is necessary

Comb down your beard so that the hair grow in the downward direction

Make sure to trim your moustache, especially the area under the nose

Men love to keep a beard. Be it a designer stubble or a well-maintained bush, facial hair give a more masculine vibe and make you stand out from the crowd. Gone are the days when a clean-shaven face was considered ideal for men. Now, beards, moustaches and stubble are all the rage. If you have a beard, please be aware that it is a permanent fixture that requires dedication. It takes constant care and work to keep beards looking perfect. But it's well worth the effort.

Read: Anushka Sharma does box jumps, the ideal exercise for strong legs and weight loss | WATCH

In the recent release KGF: Chapter 2, we see that Yash sports a heavy beard as his character Rocky Bhai. With his physique, the look gives him the right amount of gravity and appeal. The Kannada actor's well-groomed beard adds to his overall appeal. If you have a heavy beard like Rocky Bhai. here are some easy grooming tips so that your beard looks nice and the health of your facial hair is maintained.

Read: Bollywood-inspired sunglasses to beat the heat and look stylish during summers

-- Use a mild shampoo to wash your beard. Hair shampoo can be harsh on your facial skin and can also make your beard hair dry and brittle.

-- Use a beard balm or oil to soften it and keep the frizz and stray hairs at bay.

-- Invest in a quality trimmer. Oftentimes, when you trim for shape, accidentally too much hair may be shaved off. This not only ruins your look but it will also take a few weeks to months for the facial hair to grow back. Have all kinds of blades with your trimmer so that you can cut less or more facial hair as per choice.

-- Washing and conditioning the beard is very important. Scrub your beard several times each week with a specialized cleanser. Make sure to gently pat it dry. If you use a towel heavily on your beard, it can lead to frizz and split ends.

-- Use of a comb or beard brush will wrangle stubborn hairs, training them to grow in a downward direction.

-- For the moustache, keep it neat with tiny trims every three to four days. Focus on the area under your nose with a pair of grooming scissors.