Janak Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and more

Janak Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja muhurat and more

One of the most anticipated days of the year has arrived. Annually, Janak Jayanti is marked with great enthusiasm and splendor across the nation. Commemorating the birth anniversary of Mata Sita, Janak Jayanti holds significant cultural importance. Devotees honor Goddess Sita by lighting lamps and offering prayers for her blessings on this auspicious occasion. Primarily celebrated in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other southern regions of India, Janak Jayanti falls on the eighth day of the waning phase of the moon in the month of Phalguna, as per the lunar calendar. Here is the date, puja muhurat, significance and rituals of Janak Jayanti 2024.

Janak Jayanti 2024: Date

This year, Janak Jayanti is observed today, March 4. It is also referred to as Sita Ashtami.

Janak Jayanti 2024: Puja Muhurat

The Ashtami Tithi commences at 8:44 AM on March 3 and concludes at 8:49 AM on March 4. According to Hindu mythology, King Janak discovered Mata Sita while ploughing the field and adopted her as his daughter. Goddess Sita, born from Mother Earth, was wedded to Lord Shri Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that she returned to the embrace of Mother Earth.

Janak Jayanti 2024: Significance

Janki Jayanti holds great significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Mata Sita, who is revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Mata Sita serves as a profound source of inspiration for countless individuals due to her unwavering dedication and purity in life. She symbolizes the resilience and perseverance of women. In North India, her birth anniversary, also known as Sita Navami, is observed during the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that celebrating this auspicious day brings blessings of health, wealth, and happiness. Additionally, married women are inspired to embody virtues such as sacrifice, modesty, motherhood, and devotion, thereby enriching their lives and relationships.

Janak Jayanti 2024: Rituals

The day typically begins with devotees waking up early in the morning, taking a holy bath, and adorning themselves in clean attire. Special prayers and rituals are performed in temples and lighting a ghee lamp before the idols of Ram Parivaar. In various locations, special pujas or readings of the Ramayana are organized. Additionally, people come together for bhajans, kirtans and satsang sessions.

