Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's 10-turbans from 2014 to 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire and turbans on Independence Day remain in talks. Every year, PM Modi maintains a traditional look that is symbolic of India's rich culture and diversity. On the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban as he arrived at the Red Fort.
He complemented his turban with an off-white kurta, white pants, and a Nehru jacket. The turban had the popular Rajasthani Bandhani print with an Ashok Chakra on the front. As we observe Independence Day today, let's revisit traditional turbans donned by PM Modi on each Independence Day.
2014
On his first time as Prime Minister on Independence Day, PM Modi sported a Jodhpuri Bandhej turban in bright red colour. The turban also had a green tail.
2015
On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a yellow turban with red and blue patterns. He paired it with a beige kurta and a jacket.
2016
In 2016, PM Modi sported an exquisite tie and dye turban in the shades of pink, red, and yellow. He paired the long-tailed turban with a white kurta.
2017
To mark the 71st Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi was seen in a bright yellow turban with red crisscrossed golden lines.
2018
PM Modi wore a saffron turban at the Red Fort for the 72nd Independence Day.
2019
On the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi was seen in a vibrant yellow turban from Rajasthan. Along with it, he sported a half-sleeve kurta and churidar.
2020
During the Covid-19 era, PM Modi opted for a saffron and beige safa and paired it with a turban and a pastel shade half-sleeve kurta.
2021
PM Modi, in 2021, donned a saffron turban with red patterns on it. The turban had a long tail and complemented the traditional kurta and a churidar PM Modi sported.
2022
For hoisting the National Flag at Red Fort on Independence Day last year, PM Modi wore a white turban printed with the tricolour. Along with the turban, he wore a traditional white kurta pajama set and a blue Nehru coat.
Also Read: Independence Day 2023: Max Muller to Mark Twain, here's what world's popular personalities said about India