Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's 10-turbans from 2014 to 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire and turbans on Independence Day remain in talks. Every year, PM Modi maintains a traditional look that is symbolic of India's rich culture and diversity. On the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban as he arrived at the Red Fort.

He complemented his turban with an off-white kurta, white pants, and a Nehru jacket. The turban had the popular Rajasthani Bandhani print with an Ashok Chakra on the front. As we observe Independence Day today, let's revisit traditional turbans donned by PM Modi on each Independence Day.

2014

On his first time as Prime Minister on Independence Day, PM Modi sported a Jodhpuri Bandhej turban in bright red colour. The turban also had a green tail.

PM Modi 2014

2015

On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi wore a yellow turban with red and blue patterns. He paired it with a beige kurta and a jacket.

PM Modi 2015

2016

In 2016, PM Modi sported an exquisite tie and dye turban in the shades of pink, red, and yellow. He paired the long-tailed turban with a white kurta.

PM Modi 2016

2017

To mark the 71st Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi was seen in a bright yellow turban with red crisscrossed golden lines.

PM Modi 2017

2018

PM Modi wore a saffron turban at the Red Fort for the 72nd Independence Day.

PM Modi 2018

2019

On the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi was seen in a vibrant yellow turban from Rajasthan. Along with it, he sported a half-sleeve kurta and churidar.

PM Modi 2019

2020

During the Covid-19 era, PM Modi opted for a saffron and beige safa and paired it with a turban and a pastel shade half-sleeve kurta.

PM Modi 2020

2021

PM Modi, in 2021, donned a saffron turban with red patterns on it. The turban had a long tail and complemented the traditional kurta and a churidar PM Modi sported.

PM Modi 2021

2022

For hoisting the National Flag at Red Fort on Independence Day last year, PM Modi wore a white turban printed with the tricolour. Along with the turban, he wore a traditional white kurta pajama set and a blue Nehru coat.

PM Modi 2022

