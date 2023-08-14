Independence Day 2023: Max Muller to Mark Twain, here's what world's popular personalities said about India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK & GOOGLE Here's what the world's popular personalities said about India

India is a country of immense diversity and home to people of many different cultures, languages, and religions. On August 15th, 2023, India will be celebrating its 77th year of Independence. As the nation gears up to commemorate this momentous occasion, let us look at what some of the world's most popular personalities have said about India over the years.

Max Muller

"If I were asked under what sky the human mind has most fully developed some of its choicest gifts, has most deeply pondered on the greatest problems of life, and has found solutions, I should point to India."

Mark Twain

“India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grand mother of tradition. our most valuable and most instructive materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only.”

Albert Einstein

“We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made.”

Romain Rolland

“If there is one place on the face of earth where all the dreams of living men have found a home from the very earliest days when man began the dream of existence, it is India.”

Will Durant

“India was the motherland of our race, and Sanskrit the mother of Europe's languages: she was the mother of our philosophy; mother, through the Arabs, of much of our mathematics; mother, through the Buddha, of the ideals embodied in Christianity; mother, through the village community, of self-government and democracy. Mother India is in many ways the mother of us all”.

As we celebrate India's 77th Independence Day on August 15th 2023, let us take inspiration from these words spoken by some of the world's most popular personalities about our beloved nation. May we strive towards creating a better future for all Indians and ensure greater peace and justice in our society!

