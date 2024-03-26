Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, rituals, puja timing, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, rituals, timings and more

As the vibrant festival of colours, Holi, bids farewell, it leaves behind a lingering essence of love, joy, and togetherness. In the wake of this exuberant celebration comes another occasion cherished by many—Holi Bhai Dooj. This auspicious day holds great significance in Hindu culture, especially for siblings, as it strengthens the bond of love and camaraderie between brothers and sisters. Although not very well known, Holi Bhai Dooj is an important festival in some areas. The day is celebrated in most parts of Uttar Pradesh. Let us embrace the spirit of togetherness, forgiveness, and gratitude, making this festival a memorable and joyous celebration for all. Here is all you need to know about Holi Bhai Dooj 2024.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Date and Timing

Holi Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj, falls on the second day after the Holi festival. This year, Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 27, Wednesday. The puja timing typically depends on the sunrise and is performed during the auspicious muhurat.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 02:55 PM, March 26, 2024

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 05:06 PM, March 27, 2024

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Rituals and Puja

The celebration of Holi Bhai Dooj involves various rituals that symbolise the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti and apply a tilak (vermilion mark) on their brothers' foreheads, praying for their long and prosperous lives. In return, brothers shower their sisters with blessings and gifts as a token of their affection and gratitude. The exchange of sweets and presents further adds sweetness to the occasion.

The puja typically begins with the sister preparing a thali (plate) containing essentials such as roli (vermilion), chawal (rice), flowers, sweets, and a diya (lamp). She then performs aarti and applies the tilak on her brother's forehead while reciting prayers for his well-being. The brother, in turn, offers gifts and blessings to his sister, expressing his love and appreciation.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: History

The tradition of Bhai Dooj traces its roots back to ancient Hindu mythology. Legend has it that Lord Krishna, after defeating the demon Narakasura, visited his sister Subhadra, who welcomed him with love and affection. She performed aarti and applied tilak on his forehead, marking the occasion of their reunion. This incident is believed to have set the precedent for the celebration of Bhai Dooj.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2024: Significance

The significance of Holi Bhai Dooj lies in honouring the special bond shared between siblings. It serves as a reminder of the unconditional love, support, and protection siblings offer each other throughout their lives. The festival reinforces the importance of family ties and strengthens the bond of affection between brothers and sisters.

In addition to its religious and cultural significance, Holi Bhai Dooj also holds social importance by promoting harmony, unity, and respect within families. It fosters a sense of belonging and reinforces the values of mutual respect and understanding among siblings.

ALSO READ: Post-Holi Skincare: 5 ways you can nourish your skin after playing with colours