Holi 2024: 5 hacks to remove colour strains from skin and clothes

As the echoes of joyous Holi celebrations fade away, they leave behind a colourful reminder of the festivities - vibrant hues adorning both skin and clothes. While indulging in the revelry of Holi is an exhilarating experience, the aftermath often entails the daunting task of dealing with stubborn colour stains. Fear not, for we have curated a list of five hacks to help you bid adieu to those lingering stains, ensuring a seamless post-Holi cleanup. Let's delve into these ingenious methods to wash away colour stains from both skin and clothes, allowing you to relish the memories of Holi without fretting over its aftermath.

Skin cleanup hacks:

Oil massage: Before stepping out to play Holi, generously apply coconut oil, olive oil, or any other moisturising oil on your exposed skin. This creates a barrier, making it easier to wash off the colours later.

Gram flour and curd scrub: Prepare a paste using gram flour (besan) and curd. Gently scrub this mixture on your skin while bathing to remove colour stains effectively. The combination helps exfoliate the skin and lift off the colour particles.

Lemon juice and baking soda: Mix lemon juice with baking soda to form a paste. Apply this paste on the stained areas and leave it for a few minutes before rinsing off. Lemon's acidic properties combined with baking soda's abrasive nature work wonders in removing stubborn stains.

Multani Mitti (fuller's earth) pack: Create a paste using Multani Mitti and water. Apply it on the coloured areas and let it dry. Once dry, gently scrub off the pack, and you'll notice the colours coming off with ease.

Warm water soak: Soak yourself in a tub of warm water with a few drops of mild detergent or baby shampoo. This helps in loosening the colour particles from the skin, making it easier to wash them away.

Clothes cleanup hack:

Pre-soak in vinegar: Fill a bucket with lukewarm water and add a cup of white vinegar. Soak the stained clothes in this solution for a few hours before washing them as usual. Vinegar helps in breaking down the colour molecules, making it easier to wash off.

Lemon and salt solution: Squeeze lemon juice onto the stained areas of the clothes and sprinkle some salt over them. Leave it to sit for a while before rinsing with cold water. The acidity of lemon combined with salt works as a natural bleaching agent, effectively removing colour stains.

Baking soda soak: Dissolve baking soda in water and soak the stained clothes in this solution for a few hours. Baking soda helps in breaking down the colour pigments, making it easier to wash them off later.

Use detergent with enzymes: Opt for a laundry detergent that contains enzymes, as they are highly effective in breaking down organic stains like those from Holi colours. Follow the instructions on the detergent packaging for best results.

Sunlight treatment: After washing the stained clothes, hang them out to dry in direct sunlight. Sunlight acts as a natural bleaching agent and helps in fading away the remaining colour stains.

