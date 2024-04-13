Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Wishes, messages, images, and greetings to share on this Odia New Year

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Wishes and images to share on this Pana Sankranti 2024

As the sun transitions into the sign of Aries, marking the onset of the Odia New Year, it's time to celebrate Pana Sankranti with joy and fervour. Also known as Maha Vishuva Sankranti or Mesha Sankranti, this auspicious occasion holds cultural significance in Odisha and among Odias worldwide. It signifies new beginnings, prosperity, and the arrival of spring.

Pana Sankranti falls on the first day of the solar month of Medha, according to the Odia calendar. This year, the festival is observed on April 13. It is celebrated with various rituals and festivities, including offering Pana (a traditional sweet drink made of jaggery and water), visiting temples, and exchanging heartfelt wishes and greetings with loved ones. Here are some warm wishes, messages, images, and greetings to share the joy of Happy Pana Sankranti

As we celebrate Pana Sankranti, let's cherish the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and spread happiness and positivity to everyone around us. Here are some warm wishes, messages, images, and greetings to share the joy this Odia New Year.

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Wishes

May the sweetness of Pana fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Pana Sankranti!

Wishing you a year filled with new hopes, new aspirations, and new beginnings. Happy Odia New Year!

May the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath be with you today and always. Happy Pana Sankranti!

As we celebrate the onset of spring, may your life be adorned with the colours of joy and success. Happy Maha Vishuva Sankranti!

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Messages

Let's embrace the new beginnings with a heart full of gratitude and a spirit of optimism. Happy Pana Sankranti!

Warmest wishes to you and your family on Pana Sankranti! May the divine blessings of the occasion bring peace and harmony into your lives.

Just as the sun brings light to the world, may this Pana Sankranti illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity. Warm wishes to you and your family!

On this auspicious day, let's spread love, kindness, and positivity wherever we go. Happy Mesha Sankranti!

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Images

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024

Happy Pana Sankranti 2024: Greetings

May this Pana Sankranti bring you closer to your roots and strengthen the bonds of love and togetherness. Warm greetings on this joyous occasion!

Let's welcome the New Year with open arms and a joyful heart. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pana Sankranti filled with peace and harmony.

Sending you heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti. May this day fill your life with abundance and prosperity!

Let's celebrate the spirit of Pana Sankranti with love, joy, and togetherness. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead.

