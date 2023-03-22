Gudi Padwa 2023: Know date, history, significance and celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gudi Padwa 2023: Know the date, history, significance and celebrations

Gudi Padwa 2023: The first day of the new year is referred to as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The two words "gudi" and "padwa," which together denote a Hindu Lord Brahma flag or emblem and the first day of a lunar fortnight, respectively, are the Sanskrit root words for the Marathi New Year. It is also known as Samvatsara Padvo. The festival signals the start of harvest time and is fervently and enthusiastically observed in the state.

Gudi Padwa 2023: Date

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on 22 March 2023, Wednesday, the first day of Chaitra month.

Gudi Padwa 2023: History and Significance

Hindu legends believe that on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma created the universe and introduced the days, weeks, months, and years.

While some people believe that it commemorates the return of King Shalivahana to Paithan after winning a battle and the raising of the flag. Gudi is generally seen as a representation of good triumphing over evil.

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, which utilises the positions of the Sun and Moon to determine and divide the years into months and days, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month while marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Gudi Padwa 2023: Celebrations

It is mostly celebrated by the people of Goa and Maharashtra. Gudi Padwa is an auspicious day for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, that ushers in a New Year.

People prepare Gudi, which refers to a flag (decorated with flowers, mangos, and neem leaves), by wrapping a piece of fresh fabric around a bamboo stick that is about 5 feet long. Neem leaves and sugar candy garlands are arranged on the Gudi, which is then placed in a container made of bronze or silver.

People adorn their homes for this occasion by getting up early in the morning and crafting lovely rangoli patterns and Gudi. To celebrate their new year, Marathis worship Gudi with their family and friends while enjoying Puran Poli and Shrikhand.

