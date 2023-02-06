Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Grammy 2023: Cardi B wears outfit crafted by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta | PHOTOS

Cardi B's electric blue sculptural outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta drew all the attention at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Updated on: February 06, 2023
The 65th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles. Celebrities made spectacular red carpet appearances at the Grammys. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lizzo and several stars raised the fashion quotient with their outfits. However, American rapper Cardi B dominated the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in a gorgeous custom-made gown created by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. 

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, appeared at the pre-awards event on Sunday evening in a royal blue cutout sculptural 3D dress with a headgear over one eye and a trail.

Gaurav Gupta, known for his experimental sculpted designs, took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of Cardi B posing for the paparazzi at the 2023 Grammys.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer captioned his post.

"True Blue, baby I love you," wrote Cardi B as she shared her pictures dressed in Gupta's ensemble piece.

Last year, Gupta dressed rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

