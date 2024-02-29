Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma dies at 29 after battling cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakm

Rinky Chakma, the titleholder of Femina Miss India Tripura 2017, tragically passed away at the age of 29 following her brave battle against cancer. Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, she underwent surgery to remove the tumour. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the cancer spread to her lungs and eventually to her brain, causing a brain tumour. Despite her courageous fight, her health declined, and she could not continue chemotherapy. The official Instagram account of the pageant confirmed her demise, honouring her for her grace and determination.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, the organisation mourned her loss, describing her as an exceptional woman who embodied elegance and purpose. "With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of Rinky Chakma, Femina Miss India Tripura 2017. A remarkable woman, Rinky was truly a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose. Representing Tripura at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, she was honoured with the title of Miss Beauty with a Purpose, a testament to her impactful endeavours and compassionate spirit," read the note.

In 2022, Rinky's life took a drastic turn when she received the devastating diagnosis of Malignant Phyllodes Tumour, an uncommon form of breast cancer. Following surgery to remove the tumour, she underwent an intensive treatment regimen, including chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the cancer metastasised, spreading to her brain. As her health deteriorated, continued chemotherapy became unfeasible. Admitted to Max Hospital Saket on February 22, she was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.

Recently, Rinky took to Instagram to appeal for financial assistance for her medical expenses. Priyanka Kumari, her close friend and runner-up of Femina Miss India 2017, shared Rinky's medical reports on social media to raise funds for her treatment. She wrote in her post, “Hi, we are raising funds for our friend Rinky Chakma. Her family has exhausted all their funds because she has been battling cancer for the past two years. Earlier, she had breast cancer for which she was operated on, but later it metastasized into her lungs and brain. She was taking chemo sessions at Aiims, Delhi. Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she was unable to sustain chemo further, so she was discharged until her health restores.”

Rinky Chakma's pageantry journey commenced with her victory in the Miss India Tripura 2017 competition. As a finalist in the Miss India pageant, she earned recognition by winning two sub-titles: Miss Congeniality and Beauty With a Purpose. Notably, the same year saw Manushi Chhillar clinch both the Miss World and Miss India World titles.