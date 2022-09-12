First ever mobile photography exhibition by Sanjay Bhattacharya | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ SHREYA SINGH Sharmila Pataudi, with Sanjay Bhattacharya on his first mobile photo exhibition.

The first ever mobile photography exhibition by Sanjay Bhattacharya was inaugurated at Bikaner House, Main Building, New Delhi on 9th September 2022. The exhibition started with the lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Padmashree Shovana Narayan. Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya got all of his clicks from his own mobile phone camera for the amazing show. An incredible example of mobile photography art, the event started at sharp 6:00 pm and hypnotised each one. Sanjay Bhattacharya himself showed all his work to actress Sharmila Tagore and earned praise. His work was very much appreciated by the attendees.

The exhibition will be shifted to a gallery on 14th September and will be available to have a look from 10 am to 6 pm at Prithvi art and cultural centre, Safdarjung enclave, new Delhi, from 16th September 2022 till 30th September 2022

Image Source : INDIA TV / SHREYA SINGHlamp lighting ceremony in the presence of Actor Sharmila Pataudi and Padmashree Shovana Narayan and Sanjay Bhattacharya

Image Source : INDIA TV/ SHREYA SINGH Sanjay Bhattacharya himself showed all his work to actress Sharmila Pataudi

Sanjay Bhattacharya came up with four different segments for the exhibition; some were shots of his hand shadows in mystic lights while some were clicks of his distorted shadows or reflections of him on different elements. Few are outdoor photography shots and the last set included interiors.

The guests who witnessed the exhibition were Padma Shree Shovana Narayan, actor Sharmila Tagore, Maneka Gandhi MP Lok Sabha, Artist Kanchan Chander, Gallery owner Prithvi Fine Arts and Cultural Center -Sangeeta Gupta, Educationist Alka Kapur, Singer Dr.Minu Bakshi, Artist Shridhar Iyer, Artist Sudip Roy, Gallerist Payel Kapoor, Founder Ashhwika Foundation Shama Soni, Classical Singer Meeta Pandit to just name a few.

Image Source : INDIA TV/ SHREYA SINGHwall of frame

Image Source : INDIA TV / SHREYA SINGHwall of illusions

Sanjay Bhattacharya was born in Calcutta in 1958. He participated in some national and international art events and workshops and collaborated with many other artists also. His work can also be seen in important public and private collections in India and in overseas. He also prepared a portrait of two of the former Indian presidents Mr Shanker Dayal Sharma and Mr KR Narayan.

Image Source : INDIATV/SHREYA SINGHThe audience at the exhibition

Sanjay Bhattacharya said a few lines before the closing ceremony of his inauguration ceremony. He said, "I am very obliged to see such a heartwarming welcome to my first ever mobile photography in the city. Since I started my second tangent in 2017, this was a new experiment to follow the freedom of passion I found over the last few years. Now, I have much more to give after seeing such success and love I received from people".

