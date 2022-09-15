Delhi NCR weekend live events Sept 16-18: Sufi night to mentalism show, all you can enjoy outdoors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESUHANISHAH Delhi NCR weekend live events, know the details

Delhi NCR is offering a variety of events for people who are willing to step outside this weekend. If you are someone who likes to enjoy live shows or music concerts, we bring to you the top five places to be this weekend. From stand-up comedy shows to music concerts, a lot is on offer around various locations in Delhi NCR.

Wellness festival Sattva Nation

Sattva Nation is the only holistic wellness platform that focuses on 8 Dimensions of wellness. In order to live a happy and peaceful life, holistic wellness is really important. It is indeed an essential factor in guaranteeing that someone will live a happy and healthy life by promoting spiritual and emotional introspection while deterring illness and disease. To learn more about its importance and role, get ready to witness India's biggest holistic wellness festival Sattva Nation. It will be organised at Hotel Shangri-la, New Delhi on September 17 from 11 pm.

Sufi Night

Enjoy a Sufi symphony with mystical Qawwali and soulful Sufi tunes featuring the famed Nizami Brothers of India's Got Talent fame. An enthralling experience awaits you this Saturday at Story Club and Lounge at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi from 9:30 pm onwards at September 17.

MakeMeUp Festival

Are you a makeup junkie? Then we have some good news for you. MakeMeUp Festival: India’s Biggest Beauty Extravaganza is all set to bring two days of unlimited beauty fiesta for all you people out there. From renowned beauty experts taking masterclasses to a grand exhibition of brands to hair & makeup show, MakeMeUp Festival is a one-stop destination for everyone associated with the beauty and makeup industry. The location is A Dot, Gurugram on September 17 and 18.

Suhani Shah - Kahaani India Tour

India’s most popular mentalist, Suhani Shah, is back with her new show - Kahaani. In the show, Suhani talks about the flip side of being a child prodigy and social media sensation, which is not always glitz and glam while performing unbelievable feats of mentalism, involving the audience.

Zimmedaar Chehra - Standup by Pratyush Chaubey

Pratyush Chaubey, the popular comedian, will be presenting his latest set of jokes in the new presentation Zimmedaar Chehra. The show will take place on Sunday, September 18 at the Comedy Club, Hauz Khas Village. The show will begin at 6 PM and the tickets are priced at 399 onwards.

