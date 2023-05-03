Backstreet Boys, Van Gogh 360 to IPL DC vs CSK match: Things you can't miss this summer in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Things you can't miss this summer in Delhi

Entertainment enthusiasts all across Delhi-NCR, we've got you covered for the best experiences across music, art, sport and food! From thrilling concerts and immersive exhibits to exciting sports matches and culinary delights, this bustling metropolis has something for everyone to enjoy whether you're a local or a tourist.

Indulge the best summer sensations with this handy-dandy guide:

1- Backstreet's Boys

Calling all music lovers! Catch the iconic Backstreet Boys live in concert as they bring their DNA World Tour to Gurugram. It's been more than a decade since the Backstreet Boys lit the stage of fire in India's capital city, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

This time, get ready for a concert experience that's bigger, better and bursting with excitement! It promises to be an adrenaline-fueled, larger-than-life concert, a testament to India's growing reputation as a premier destination for live entertainment. With the OG boy band of the '90s making a comeback, this is a golden opportunity for fans of all ages to experience the Backstreet Boys' electrifying performances live in India, leaving them with unforgettable memories. With 30 glorious years under their belt, the band has amassed a loyal following and highlighting some momentous milestones coupled with some beautiful fan moments in store, this concert promises to be a trip down memory lane.

Get ready to groove to their biggest hits and experience a night filled with nostalgia and high-energy performances. With their signature harmonies and catchy tunes, this concert is a must-attend for fans of this popular boy band. Don't miss the chance to sing along to 'I Want It That Way' and 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' in person!

When: May 5, 2023

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram

2- Van Gogh's art

Attention art enthusiasts! Get ready for a visual treat as one of the greatest post-impressionist painters, Vincent Willem van Gogh, is coming to life in a 360° technological adaptation. Van Gogh 360°, a travelling exhibition, has already made its mark in Mumbai and has now arrived in your city! Get ready to be transported into a world of art and experience an immersive journey through the mind of this iconic artist.

This is your chance for a crisp and compelling experience with large-scale 360-projections and high-powered computer servers. Using cutting-edge technology, the Van Gogh 360 Immersive Exhibit offers a multisensory experience where you can walk through vibrant, larger-than-life reproductions of Van Gogh's paintings and get a closer look at his artistic techniques. With its stunning visuals and innovative technology, Van Gogh 360° promises to be a must-see exhibition for art lovers across India. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the magic of Van Gogh's art come to life like never before. This visually stunning exhibit is a treat for art enthusiasts and a perfect way to beat the summer heat while indulging in the world of art.

When: 3 May - 31 May

Where: DLF Surface Parking 5, Gurugram

3- TATA IPL match 2023 (DC vs CSK)

Get ready for a thrilling match as Delhi Capitals takes on Chennai Super Kings in this season's last IPL game in Delhi! The excitement is building up as the two teams gear up to clash in a high-stakes battle. The Delhi Capitals are the home favourites with a formidable line-up, while the Chennai Super Kings are known for their resilience and never-say-die attitude.

It's going to be a treat for cricket fans as the two sides go head-to-head in what promises to be a nail-biting encounter. So, grab your friends and family and head to the stadium to witness this exciting match live! The electrifying atmosphere, the roar of the crowd and the adrenaline rush are something that can only be experienced in person. Don't miss out on the action-packed entertainment that awaits you!

When: May 20, 2023

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

4- Virat Kohli's One8 Commune

Looking for a vibrant and exciting spot to explore the buzzing night life of Delhi? Look no further than One8 Commune in Aerocity, where quirky aesthetics and a lively ambiance come together to create an unforgettable experience! The funky wall plates, multi-coloured table settings and richly hued furnishings combine seamlessly to create a visual feast for the eyes.

And the best part? The food is just as impressive as the decor! The extensive menu features a diverse array of dishes that are inspired by different culinary cultures, all crafted with the same attention to detail and passion for flavour. Whether you're a foodie looking to indulge in some culinary delights or just looking to soak up the vibrant atmosphere, One8 Commune is the perfect spot for you! So, what are you waiting for? Come check it out and discover your new favourite hangout spot in the capital!

5- Enjoy a weekend full of food, shopping & entertainment

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds, groove to foot-tapping beats and indulge in some retail therapy, all under one roof! Enter MUSIC & MASALA - The Happening Food Festival - your ultimate destination for an unforgettable experience of food, drinks, music and shopping. This friends and family event is designed to bring people together and create lifelong memories.

With over 30 thousand food lovers and music enthusiasts in attendance, this is India's largest celebration of food and drinks! The festival boasts a handpicked line-up of food vendors, bars and artist performances that are sure to leave you mesmerized. Get ready to feast your senses with over 60 top restaurants and traders from across the city. Get a dose of MUSIC & MASALA this April and get ready to indulge in an unforgettable experience that will leave you craving for more!

When: April 29-30, 2023

Where: The Great India Place, Noida

(With IANS inputs)

