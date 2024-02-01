Amrit Udyan: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates 'Udyan Utsav', know online booking procedure

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the online booking procedure for Amrit Udyan 2024 entry.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens in New Delhi are now known as Amrit Udyan or Mughal Gardens. The Amrit Udyan Gardens are spread over 15 acres and have been often portrayed as the soul of the President's official residence, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan's website. On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Udyan Utsav - I at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Featuring the Herbal Garden, Central Lawn, Circular Garden, Long Garden, and Bonsai Garden, these gardens were inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu during the Rashtrapati Bhavan – Udyan Utsav 2024 on February 1. The gardens are not accessible to the public all year round. This time, it will be open for about two months to the public from February 2 to March 31. Let us know how to book online tickets and experience the natural beauty during this limited period.

Amrit Udyan 2024: How to Book Tickets Online

For a smooth visit to Amrit Udyan in 2024, it's recommended to pre-book your tickets. Follow these steps on the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website (www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in):

STEP 1: Go to the "Amrit Udyan" section.

STEP 2: Click "Book Your Visit Now."

STEP 3: Choose your date and time, then click 'Continue.'

STEP 4: Specify the number of individuals in each age group.

STEP 5: Enter your mobile number for OTP verification.

STEP 6: Verify the OTP and review the details.

STEP 7: Download, save, and print your ticket.

Guests can explore Mughal Gardens from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry permitted at 4 am. The Entrance and exit for all visitors will be through gate no. 35 of the President's Estate, situated near the junction of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

